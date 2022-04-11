Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Beat Yadah

CAPS United... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . (1) 1

Yadah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . 0

PHINEAS Bamusi ended his goal drought this season as giants CAPS United returned to winning ways after edging battling Yadah at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Bamusi's 35th minute strike handed Makepekepe maximum points despite finishing with 10 men. Defender Marshal Machazane was dismissed for a second bookable offence late on, before the heavens opened up in the last 15 minutes.

The mood was further dampened by the ugly scenes towards the end as the referee Munyaradzi Majoni appeared to lose control of the situation in added time before getting accosted by angry CAPS United supporters who were not happy with the way he handled the match.

Despite winning, Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe strangely didn't appear too enthusiastic in his post-match interview, where he gave one-word answers to most of the questions, despite the best efforts by journalists to engage him.

"Good result," he said.

"... . Good feeling about the result."

"I think all aspects defensively and offensively... (we did) well.

"We are obviously looking ahead to our next assignment. Hopefully we will try and reproduce what we produced today," said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe still managed to close the gap to the summit to just six points after the top five teams in the log standings failed to win their matches at the weekend.

The Green Machine, who had a difficult start this season, moved two places up into seventh, with 17 points from 11 outings. Crosstown rivals Dynamos lead the race with 22 points following the goalless draw at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Makepekepe had a goal disallowed yesterday after their top goal scorer William Manondo was adjudged to have fouled his marker when he headed in from a corner kick in the 58th minute.

Earlier in the first half Manondo had also rattled the woodwork with a ferocious shot taken from outside the box. Midfielder Devon Chafa had a long range effort saved by the goalkeeper after 19 minutes as Makepekepe looked for the opener in a feisty first half.

Action swung from one end to the other but it was the Yadah goalkeeper Panashe Nyabunga who was the busier of the two goalkeepers. Both teams had handball appeals turned down, including a loud shout for penalty by the Makepekepe players midway through the first half.

The Green Machine surged ahead on the 34th minute after the Yadah failed to deal with a corner kick situation.

The goalkeeper had done well to punch out a header from Thulani Joseph but his defenders reacted late as Bamusi controlled the ball and slotted home from close range.

Yadah could have pulled back soon after the restart when Valentine Musarurwa was beaten by a high ball which landed on Kudakwashe Mangami.

However, the Yadah forward dragged his effort narrowly wide when coming face to face with the goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

The Green Machine found themselves a man down after Machazane was sent for an early shower, for stomping on second half substitute Ralph Matema, on the 73rd minute.

Machazane was sitting on another yellow card from the first half and his expulsion was a blessing for Yadah in their quest to level matters.

The heavens opened up in the last 15 minutes of the game as Makepekepe held on to their slender lead despite the numerical handicap. Former national team defender Jimmy Dzingai was brought in at the expense Makepekepe man of the moment Manondo as the Green Machine sought to bolster their defence. Yadah continued to probe for an equaliser under the wet conditions but they could not make good of the chances that came their way. Their coach Genesis Mangombe was disappointed by the defeat, which came just a week after they had won their first game this season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Week 11

Yesterday: Manica Diamonds 0, Bulawayo Chiefs 0; CAPS United 1, Yadah 0; Highlanders 2, Cranborne Bullets 2.

Saturday: Herentals 1, Triangle United 0; Black Rhinos 2, ZPC Kariba 1; Ngezi Platinum 0, Dynamos 0; Bulawayo City 0, FC Platinum 2; Whawha 3, Chicken Inn 0.

Friday: Harare City 1, Tenax 1.