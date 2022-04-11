Zimbabwe: Zim Miss Top 10 Finish

ZIMBABWE missed the chance to fight for a top 10 finish at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup after they suffered another defeat at the hands of Austria when going down 1-0 in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Saturday.

After finishing third in Pool A, Zimbabwe are playing in the classification phase and they took on Austria in the ninth to 12th place match over the weekend.

A win against Austria would have seen them playing for position nine and 10.

But after losing to Austria they are now fighting for position 11 and 12 when they clash with Malaysia today.

Malaysia lost 1-2 to Ireland in the other ninth to 12th place match on Saturday.

While Zimbabwe are going to see an improvement on their overall ranking at the Junior World Cup for the first time as they are guaranteed of a top 12 finish, there is still more to be done for the team to match their counterparts at this level.

Coach Tendayi Maredza said their major setback was the failure to convert the chances that came their way.

Zimbabwe conceded with just five minutes left before the end of the game on Saturday.

"The team did well, we just didn't utilise our chances. Obviously, Austria had that chance and they put it away. That was the major difference in the game.

"We are disappointed that we conceded in the dying minutes. Obviously we held them pretty well, and they took that chance in the last few minutes, so yes we are disappointed but very proud of our performance.

"It's not easy coming down here and performing this well against these top teams," said Maredza.

In their previous participation at the same tournament in 2005 and in 2016, Zimbabwe finished bottom, on position 16.

A win today will see them finishing on position 11 and if they lose they will be placed 12th out of the 16 countries that are competing at the event.

Out of four matches, they have played so far, Zimbabwe have won one, against Canada in the Pool stages. They have scored only two goals and conceded 25.

"Obviously it's always hard when you play against these top teams. They don't give you much chances and they make it hard for you, (they have) good structurers, so scoring has been a problem.

"But we can work on it and we still have to sit down and see ways we can improve on our scoring," said Maredza.

Going into today's match against Malaysia, Maredza said they are up against a tricky side.

"Malaysia is a tricky opponent, very skillful, they play well, so it's going to be a good game tomorrow and hopefully we can come out with a win," said Maredza.

Malaysia finished fourth in Pool D with just a point from a draw against Wales.