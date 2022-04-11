Zimbabwe: Chimalizeni Joins Simba Bhora

IN a bid to boost their ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League championship chase chances, Simba Bhora have appointed seasoned coach Paul "Popopo" Chimalizeni as assistant to head coach Arthur Tutani with immediate effect.

Chimalizeni was in charge of Banket United and is expected to bring in experience considering that he once guided Lengthens to the top-flight in 2006.

Chimalizeni said he is happy for the appointment and working with his close friend Tutani will not come with any challenges.

"I am very happy to be joining Simba Bhora and I hope my experience will help them gain promotion.

"I have been in the coaching business for a long time and I hope that it will come in handy to help the team. Simba Bhora is a professional team and being part of them is good and I hope we will be able to maintain the fine form they have been enjoying.

"I have so much experience in the Northern Region Division One so working with Tutani, who also has experience is an honour. We are two of the longest serving coaches in the league and our coming together will bring out something.

"Popopo" managed to gain promotion with Lengthens in 2006 before he assembled Mushowani Stars which went on to gain Premiership promotion in 2013.

Simba Bhora secretary-general, Taurai Jani, said they are happy to bring on board Chimalizeni whom they have faith in and believes he will add value to the team.

"We are happy that we have brought on board Chimalizeni who has so much experience in Northern Region. We have had the vacant for a long time since the departure of Ralph Kawondera who took us from Division Two.

"We had to consider his curriculum vitae which impressed us so much. We are hopeful his coming on board of Chimalizeni will help the team cement our position on the log.

"The coming on board of two veteran coaches will definitely help us achieve our targets," said Jani.

Chimalizeni will be the first assistant coach while Bauti Yohane will be the second assistant as Nomore John will be the goalkeepers' coach.