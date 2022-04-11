Zimbabwe: Chiefs Bag Point At Sakubva

Manica Diamo... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..(0) 0

Bulawayo Chiefs... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..(0) 0

BULAWAYO Chiefs were just unlucky not to make the long trip back to the City of Kings with maximum points after literally dominating in all aspects of yesterday's Castle Lager Premiership League encounter against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium.

Clearly Amakhosi Amahle were the better team of the day especially in the second half where the Mutare outfit were a pale shadow of the gems they have been in recent league matches.

No wonder their coach Nilton Terosso heaped the blame of their failure to convert.

"We are just doing everything right but somehow we continue failing to convert after getting into the third half. Same thing last week when we played well against Ngezi only to concede in the last six minutes. We clearly dominated this game and with a bit of luck we could have easily won. Yes, emotions were running high especially in the last stages of the encounter that is part of the game of football," said Terosso.

The point gained in yesterday's match meant Manica Diamonds frog jump Triangle to ease into third position on the log standings, thas to their better goal difference to the lowveld sugarcane growers who also have 20 points.

Although the match started with both teams showing determination to take the game to their opponents, it is the hosts who enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the early stages.

Some flashes of brilliance in the middle of the park from Manica Diamonds reliable goal poacher Nyasha Chintuli kept fans, who braved a wet Sunday afternoon to watch this exciting game encounter, on the edge of their seats for the greater part of the first half.

The visitors had a torrid time to contain the marauding Chintuli and in the 24th minute Harare referee Pedzisayi Chadya was forced to caution Kelving Madzongwe for a reckless tackle on the Sakubva-born former Ngezi Platinum and Triangle forward.

However, the Johanisi Nhumwa-coached outfit somehow lost the rhythm and allowed their tactitically better opponents to gain confidence on the ball.

The visitors then came back after the breather playing a more purposeful game and were only unlucky not to have taken the lead early in the second half.

On three occasions inside the first 15 minutes of the second half, Chiefs created clear cut scoring opportunities but their strikers -- Billy Veremu and Perfect Chikwende - took turn to either miss the target or needlessly lose possession.

For neutrals who watched this match, it was somehow difficult to imagine how Chiefs have been dropping points given how solid they were in defense and creative in the midfield while maintaining shape both in attack and in their defence.

Sensing the danger of either settling for a stalemate or being on the receiving end at home, in the 60th minute, Gem Boys coach Johanisi Nhumwa was forced to make changes to his strike force through a double substitution in search of goals and introduced Lloyd Katongomara and Charlse Teguru for Ticha Mabvura and Farai 'Gudo' Mugumwa.

The substitution, which Nhumwa said was meant to bring in players with a bugger frame to find a way past their opponents' tall defenders, still did not bring the desired result for the home team.

Nhumwa said: "I made that substitution when I realised that I needed strikers with a bigger frame because we were being beaten on aerial tussle by their tall defenders."

The match progressed with Bulawayo Chiefs dominating and the hosts on the backfoot

Unfortunately for the visitors, precision in front of goal kept lacking.

Terosso said they will certainly give more time to perfect their skills in front of goal.

"We are surely going to have more time in training to focus on our ability to score because we are getting everything right elsewhere on the pitch apart from that aptitude to find the net," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nhumwa said his players were just not settled in yesterday's match.

"We were just rushing things and I am not sure how ended playing the way we did. Even our defenders were just rushing things and jittery in crucial moments. Anyway, getting a point is better than losing even though we would have wanted to get maximum points being the home team," he said.

Teams:

Manica Diamonds: Ashley Reyners; Brian Chikwenya; Liberty Chakoroma; Eriya Mafirenyika; Temba Ndlovu; Lawrence Masibera; Talent Chamboko; Tichaona Mabvura; Farai Mugumwa; Nyasha Chintuli (Lucky Vundhla, 70th minute) Pasca Manhanga:

Bulawayo Chiefs: Takabva Mawaya; Elvis Moyo; Kelvin Madzongwe; Hughe Chikosa(Mthokozisi Msebe, 38th minute); Lucky Ndlela; Arthur Musiyiwa (Mandlenkosi Gasela, 81st minute); Malvin Mkolo; Kelvin Moyo; Perfect Chikwende; Billy Veremu (Farawu Matare, 81 minutes); Felix Moyo: