Zimbabwe: VP Warns Detractors of Vaccine Blitz

Zimbabweans must still get vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect themselves against the virus that has killed 5 457 people in the country and 6,18 million worldwide, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said over the weekend.

Addressing hundreds of Mashonaland East members of Young Women For Economic Development during the mushroom pilot project training and graduation ceremony in Marondera, he said they should ignore those who tried to tell them vaccination was a waste of time.

Vice President Chiwenga who is the Minister of Health and Child Care warned detractors of the vaccination blitz that their days are numbered.

"As the Minister of Health and Child Care, let me take this opportunity to remind everyone that Covid-19 is still with us, it is not yet gone so I urge people to get vaccinated against the virus.

"There are some who mislead and discourage others from being vaccinated saying it's a waste of time, we know their agenda, 'we know your mission'.

"We see what is taking place, however, I repeat, however if you want to disturb the Government programme to save citizens from this virus, where a lot of money has been used on vaccines so that every Zimbabwean can be saved, I am simply saying be warned, your misguided machinations will catch up with you very soon," VP Chiwenga said.

VP Chiwenga commended Young Women For Economic Development for programmes which empower every young women across the country.

"My appreciation goes to the team that took the time to train the young women on growing mushroom. I urge those who benefited from project loans to service those loans and not prejudice others by default."

He urged the women to be honest and ethical for the benefit of everyone.

"We want ethical behaviour, a good way of doing things."

Young Women for Economic Development is a vibrant group of young women aged between 16 to 45, who launched their Mashonaland East chapter in October last year.

Their focus is on empowerment of young women through entrepreneurship activities and creating dialogue platforms so that they unite and assist each other by sharing best practices in economic activities.

They also help each other to identify and exploit business opportunities including markets for their products.

Before his address, VP Chiwenga toured stands where young women exhibited their farm products and handicrafts.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi called for more support for the organisation.

"I am happy to mention that this organisation thrives for inclusivity, empowerment and influence regardless of colour, creed, physical capacity or political affiliation. It is my strong conviction that this initiative will certainly improve lives of many women, many families and the nation at large.

"It is my sincere appeal to you Vice President as well as all the institutions here represented that we give every support to them for the economic growth of our nation, for the attainment of Vision 2030 and smooth rollout of National Development Strategy 1."