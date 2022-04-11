Zimbabwe: Varun Beverages to Expand Operations

Varun Beverages is looking at expanding its operations by setting up outlets in rural Zimbabwe powered by solar energy, company Chief Executive Officer, Mr Vijay Bahl said.

Varun Beverages has already invested some over US$85 million in Zimbabwe and has further plans to invest, helping in creating employment and ending monopolies in the business.

The company has been on a growth trajectory since its commissioning in 2018 officiated by President Mnangagwa and recently took part at the investment conference with Rwanda.

Mr Vijay said they are willing to play a part in helping the country realise the prospects of an upper middle income society by 2030.

"Varun beverages has plans to set up outlets in rural Zimbabwe with solar panels fixed on it. These outlets will be distributed free of cost to the poor families to create employment in rural Zimbabwe.

"This will be done besides distribution of additional 1500 push carts by Pepsi, Varun Beverages in the year 2022."

He said they are trying to change the retail landscape by ensuring push cart distribution and free ice to maintain cool temperatures, further expanding distribution of beverages at the doorstep of the retailers and customers.

The CEO said Varun has plans to make Zimbabwe a production hub for southern Africa and also has the Aquaclear bottled water.

"We are grateful to the people of Zimbabwe for the love they have shown towards our product.

"We are planning to diversify into many other areas of the FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) business."