Zimbabwe: Turkish Embassy Commissions 3 Boreholes in Shamva

There was jubilation in Shamva last week after the Turkish humanitarian organisation Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, through the Turkish Embassy, unveiled three boreholes with solar-powered pumps to the local community as part of its 2022 Ramadan programme of improving accessibility to safe drinking water to communities.

They also distributed several hundred food hampers containing mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil, washing powder, salt, soap and flour to the less privileged as part of its commitment to touching lives through humanity.

The gesture is also part of the embassy's efforts to complement Government in rebuilding communities following Covid-19 induced hardships.

The food parcels were distributed irrespective of religious beliefs and political affiliations.

Officially commissioning the boreholes and handing over the hampers, Türkiye Diyanet Fondation Religion Affairs Coordinator Abdurrahman Taha Cinar said the dream of his foundation was to transform lives by improving accessibility to safe drinking water in communities.

"Today, we are here for the opening of the fiftieth water well and foundation fountain, which will be opened with the organisation of our Presidency of Religious Affairs of Turkey and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation. First of all, we brought warm greetings from the Turkish people to the friendly and brotherly country Zimbabwe," he said.

"For many years, Turkey has been carrying out many aid activities for the people of Zimbabwe together with various Turkish associations and foundations. The most important of these are aids such as food aid, water wells, education and wheelchairs for disabled citizens.

"Turkey has provided and will continue to provide assistance to the people of Zimbabwe. In just two days, as Turkey, we distributed 750 food parcels and drilled eight water wells," he said.

Turkish Embassy Representative, Mr Adam Yidi Wadii said it was important to compliment Government efforts in uplifting the lives of citizens.

"We are seeking to address the access to clean water problem one well at a time, and to do so from a holistic perspective by first addressing the physical needs of the individual and then their community.

"We are seeking to accomplish this task through forming partnerships with other organisations that share the same passion we do for meeting one of the most basic needs, the need for water," he said.

Zanu PF Mashonaland Central DCC Vice Chairman Mr Ben Tafirenyika called on other non-governmental organisations to emulate Türkiye Diyanet Foundation and desist from venturing into the regime change agenda.

Under its Ramadan Programme, Türkiye Diyanet Foundation will unveil 64 boreholes throughout the country.