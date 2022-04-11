Nigeria: Police Arrest Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi's Husband

Abuja — The Police have disclosed that they arrested the husband of popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mr Peter Nwachukwu in a case of suspected homicide noting that the brother of the deceased late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu reported the case to the Police.

Recall that Osinachi, 42, died last Friday at an Abuja hospital after allegedly suffering from domestic violence inflicted on her by her Pastor husband.

Following the shocking news of her death, allegations of constant beatings and bullying by the husband emerged on social media revealing that the 42-year-old lead singer at the Dunamis International Church was kicked in the chest.

Isinachi's elder sister was said to have also confirmed that the husband kicked her in the chest which led to her being taken to the hospital.

A Police source disclosed that police operatives, Sunday arrested Mr Nwachukeh and that investigation has commenced into the singer's death as a result of alleged domestic violence.

Nigeria to await the outcome of the autopsy on the late gospel artiste Osinachi Nwachukwu.