Namibia: Top Cop Caught Stealing Fuel

Rundu — A senior police officer has been arrested for allegedly stealing 20 litres of fuel last week Wednesday.

The suspect, who holds the rank of chief inspector, allegedly filled up a 20-litre container at the Rundu charge office fuel station for personal use, and did not record it in the official register.

CCTV footage reportedly showed how the police officer helped himself to government fuel for his personal use. A case of theft has been opened against the police officer, who is also usually in charge of the commercial crimes unit, where he has ironically investigated and arrested many people who had defrauded government. "It happened on Wednesday at around 06:34 at the Rundu police station. The suspect filled a 20-litre container with fuel at the police fuel service station, and failed to record it on the fuel register book without the permission of the station commander and/or any superior," explained Kavango East crime investigations coordinator Bonifatius Kanyetu.

The container of fuel was recovered, while the suspect is due to appear in court today. Local fuel prices have hit record highs in recent months.

Both petrol and diesel prices have increased by about 51% and 60% in the last 12 months, respectively.

The energy ministry this month announced the largest fuel increase ever in Namibian history, with petrol prices costing N$1.95 more, while diesel went up by N$2.95 with effect from 6 April.

This brings Walvis Bay petrol prices to N$19.10 per litre, and diesel over the N$20 mark at N$20.23 per litre. Between March 2021 and March 2022, the domestic petrol price increased from N$12.65 to N$17.15, while diesel increased from N$12.68 to N$17.28 per litre.

This represented an increment of N$4.50 and N$4.60 in petrol and diesel, respectively, within a period of 12 months.

In comparison to the previous years' fuel tariffs, the fuel price increase between March 2018 and March 2019 was N$0.35 on petrol and an N$1.40 increment on diesel.

Between 2019 and 2020, the petrol price increased with N$1.00 and N$0.20 on diesel.