Namibia: Locust Swarm Leads to Road Carnage

The vast swarm of locusts, which have decimated vital crops and grassland in the south of the country, has also been linked to the latest road accident which claimed three lives on Friday outside Keetmanshoop.

//Kharas police crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo said a case of culpable homicide and negligent driving has been opened against the suspected driver, who allegedly lost control of the minibus carrying passengers when he approached the swarm of locusts on a slippery Keetmanshoop-Mariental B1 road.

"There were 15 passengers onboard, of whom three (two Namibian females and one male) succumbed on the road scene due to injuries, with 11 having sustained moderate to serious injuries," he explained.

He said the next of kin of Maria Hatzenberg, Natalia Ndatipo and Mbiseraije Karuumbe have been informed accordingly ,whilst police investigations continue. Whilst visiting the Keetmanshoop state hospital in the aftermath, New Era witnessed four (two male, two female) patients being transferred to Windhoek due to their critical injuries.

Rino Masa, a 24-year-old female who was among the occupants in the minibus, said all passengers were thrown out during the accident except her since she was wearing a seatbelt.

"The next moment, part of the car landed on my leg. My leg was placed in a plaster as I did not have serious injuries, and was discharged from hospital," she recounted. The accident victim also confirmed to New Era that when she spoke to the driver about the danger of the locusts on the road, he affirmed awareness of it. "I can remember that he was on a high speed when we approached the locusts, hence his incapability to maintain control of the vehicle, causing the accident," she said. Unconfirmed information from an anonymous source suggested that there were 17 passengers in the minibus, which is allowed to carry only 13, at the time of the accident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Environment Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nakale Kayipiti (34), the uncle of one of the injured patients, 18-year-old Mio Santero, expressed his utmost dissatisfaction on the unwillingness of health personnel to update him on the health condition of his cousin. "I somehow forced my way inside, finding the boy only communicating to me with hand signs whilst he was heavily bandaged," he said. Kayipiti added that when commuting from Windhoek to Keetmanshoop earlier, he found no road signs, an issue he felt should be urgently addressed as human lives are at risk. "I will for sure institute legal action against any party or person responsible for this tragic event if my little cousin will be adversely affected through his injuries," he said. In a statement, the Roads Authority (RA) cautioned drivers to exercise caution when approaching the said stretch of the road as it is slippery and highly accident-prone due to the residue left behind when vehicles run over the locusts.

"Very often, motorists find themselves caught unaware of the locust swarm invasion on the road, leaving them with little choice but to drive through the swarm, killing them in the process," the RA said.

This thus leaves fatty residue on the road surface, which causes the road to become slippery, and a danger to other motorists. When this reporter visited the road yesterday, traffic signs were erected on the road and it was partially cleaned from the locust swarm.