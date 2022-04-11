Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for Bus Conductor's Murderers

11 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Police are hunting for two Makonde men who pounced on a Makonde-bound bus's conductor and killed him in cold blood recently.

The two half-naked men were identified by police as Tatenda Chikudo (22) and Edward Mashingaidze (23) both of Chiputire village, Chief Magonde, in Makonde.

The deceased, Shingirai Guvheya, a conductor with Changu Transport Logistics was assaulted at Shupa Shopping Centre by the two for unknown reasons.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokeswoman, Inspector Margaret Chitove, confirmed the incident saying it happened on April 5 at around 7:30pm.

She said Guvheya was at Shupa shops when the bus stopped to offload goods and passengers.

He was confronted by Chikudo and Mashingaidze who were not putting on shirts before they started assaulting him with stones and logs.

He died on the way to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

