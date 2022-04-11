Nigeria: British High Commission, Others Stress Role of Women in Economic Development

British High Commission's political counsellor, Jonathan Bacon and other professionals have stressed the need to empower Nigerian women with the skills set required to assume leadership positions within the business ecosystem across the country.

The envoy and other speakers who took their turns to speak at Nigeria Info's 2022 Glass Ceiling Conference held in Lagos noted that there is a critical need to identify the obstacles hindering women from owning successful and scalable business enterprises within the Nigerian-economic landscape.

Commenting on the need for organisations to support female inclusions, Bacon noted that women play an integral role in driving essential changes.

He said, "Employers should strive to create a culture where people, especially women, can flourish while also ensuring that a support system is developed within the structure of the workplace.

"This is considered to be necessary because the British government has recognised that women and girls play a critical role in promoting economic growth which will invariably lift millions of people out of poverty on a global scale."

He further noted that the British Government's desire to champion conversations around the inclusion of women hinged on the fact that women's rights are human rights.

He said, "Our action for women inclusion is guarded by three Es - educating the girl child; empowering women socio-economically and politically; ending violence against women and girls. These three E's underpin the developmental works the British Government is carrying out across Nigeria."

Urging women to break the bias within the Nigerian business landscape, Efe Ukala, the Founder of ImpactHER, advised women to have a structured plan in order to surmount the challenges they might encounter.

She said, "Breaking the bias in the boardroom requires you as a woman to rise to the top irrespective of the challenges on the way. This will need you to have a strong purpose as it is a critical factor in helping you to know what you want to achieve.