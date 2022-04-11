Nigeria: Tinubu Commends El-Rufai, Wants Joint Efforts Against Terrorists

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai's efforts in serving the good people of Kaduna state and ensuring development.

Asiwaju Tinubu who gave this commendation when he paid a condolence visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House over the train attack, noted that the terrorists wanted to deter El-Rufai from delivering good governance.

Tinubu noted that Nigeria is bleeding and it is imperative for people to fight banditry and terrorism with all energy and everything that the country has.

"What happened to the people on the Abuja to Kaduna train on Monday for all of us, was a sad day. Whatever happens to Nigerians happens to all of us. I understand that some people are still missing. Innocent people maimed, killed, family suddenly thrown into sorrow, it's frustrating. But we must submit to the will of God," he said.

The APC Leader also described El-Rufai as a symbol of the nation's unity, adding that "we cannot forget that in a hurry."

"I'm here with my entourage to support and pledge that whatever we need to do, we will do to make reasonable contributions to the welfare of the victims. I urge Nigerians to contribute to the welfare of the victims either in hospital recovering or in their homes," he added.

Tinubu who visited the St. Gerard Catholic Hospital, Kaduna, where some victims were hospitalized, donated N50 million to assist Kaduna State Government in rehabilitating and catering for their wellbeing.

Responding, Governor El-Rufai commended Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for cancelling his 70th anniversary colloquium, as a mark of honour for the victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The governor who made this known when Tinubu came to Kaduna to condole with the government and people of the state, said that he had planned to visit Asiwaju in Lagos for that show of support.

El-Rufai further said that "this visit preempted my planned visit to Asiwaju to thank him for the solidarity with people of Kaduna, for cancelling his colloquium the day it was to take place.

"This gesture by Asiwaju is a show of powerful leadership, empathy and concern for the lives and property of Nigerians. It's unprecedented in our history in Nigeria. The government and people of Kaduna state will never forget this gesture.

"We are very grateful to you for service, sacrifice and commitment to the unity of our country. We appreciate your call for people to contribute to enable us rehabilitate the victims of this tragedy," he added.

The governor who alluded to Tinubu's bid, said that "we are aware of your aspiration to be president of this country, we look forward to further engagements so that we can progress that aspiration."

El-Rufai pointed out that "Nigeria is at a crossroads, and we must take very difficult decisions to get the right leaders that would take us out of the multiple quagmires that we are going through."

According to him, the challenges facing the country are human in nature "and they can be solved by human ingenuity. I pray for God to choose who is best for Nigeria, so that we will be the better, united, progressive and exemplary country that is fair and just to everyone."