Nigeria: Federal Govt to Tackle Environmental Problems With New Forest Policy

Minister of state for environment, Barrister Sharon Ikeazor, has said that the revised 2020 National Forest Policy (NFP) will address emerging environmental issues like climate change.

The minister, who stated this during the flag-off of the NFP at the commemoration of the International Day of Forest, in Abuja, said the policy is guided by a vision of sustainable management of forest ecosystems, socio-economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The International Day of Forest (IDF) is a day set aside to celebrate and create awareness about the importance of all types of forests.

The occasion aimed to create awareness on forest's advancement in renewable natural resources management through the current National Forest Policy.

Ikeazor said the country's forest area has been on a continuous decline from 10 per cent in 1970 to less than 8 per today.

She said in the light of the many emerging concerns and imperatives, and the importance of the forestry sector to the people and the nation, the process for reviewing the 2006 National Forest Policy was initiated in 2017 and completed with the adoption and approval by the National Council on Environment (NCE) in November, 2019. "The policy was finally approved at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in July 2020," she added.

In her words: "The revised 2020 National Forest Policy sets out strategies for growing the sector further and addressing emerging environmental issues like climate change resulting from increased population with its attendant pressure on the forests and its resources.