Nigeria: Tuberculosis - Sanwo-Olu Urges Partnership, Increased Funding

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that partnership and funding are crucial to achieving set goals on tuberculosis (TB) prevention and control in the country.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the 2022 World TB Day virtual dialogue on private sector collaboration with the theme: "Invest To End TB, Save Life" organised by the Stop TB Partnership in Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and Anadach Consulting Limited.

Describing TB as a very critical health challenge, the governor said "the only way we can solve it is by partnership; coming together and accepting that it is real, it is with us and we need to be able to deal with it.

"It is treatable but the question is how do we raise resources, how do we combine partnership with stakeholders to ensure that we can raise finance and have a very robust plan to spread targets for ourselves to see very quickly how we can end it.

"All of us have a role to play. We need real partnership for us to be able to achieve our goal."

It was learnt that of the $373million needed for TB control in Nigeria in 2020, only 31 per cent was available to all the implementers of TB control activities in the country and only seven percent of the 31 percent was provided by the federal government while 24 percent of the funds came from donors. Thus, the call for improved domestic funding and the private sector involvement in the fight against TB in the country.

Buttressing this, the national coordinator and director, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme ((NTBLCP), Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, lamented that funding of TB diagnoses and treatment had continued to fall below what is expected, saying it is threatening the country's ability to achieve its plan.

Anyaike noted that a high out of pocket expenditure in accessing TB care further complicates the treatment of TB B in the country, stressing that increasing funding from domestic and international donors is urgently needed if the nation will have to successfully implement the 2021 - 2025 TB strategic plan, which is a plan towards achieving SDG goal of ending TB by 2030.

The executive secretary, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Mayowa Joel, said the event was part of the commemoration of the World TB Day, noting that aside from awareness, one of the challenges the country faces with ending TB is financing.

The representative of NESG, said Nigeria doesn't seem to be making progress towards ending Tb by 2030 while stressing the need for more testing, treatment and funding towards ending the disease in the country.

Submitting that TB affects labour productivity, he said "It is our hope that today's dialogue will help to facilitate the involvement of key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors and also from the social sector. We hope that this will help Nigeria to achieve TB target by 2030.