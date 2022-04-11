Nigeria: Conflicting Reports Over Viral Video of Soldiers Evacuating 'Bandits' in Kaduna

Controversy has trailed a viral video that trended showing soldiers in the Nigerian Army camouflage evacuating some people suspected to be bandits into a military van.

Many had alleged that the suspects were bandits who invaded Kakura community in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State on Sunday.

A resident of Kakura told our correspondent that 16 bandits were gunned down by soldiers and vigilantes when they invaded the community around 11pm on Saturday. He said 17 others were injured during the gunfight with security agents.

"The bandits arrived in the community to abduct residents but the residents with the help of some soldiers and vigilantes engaged them and I think about 16 of them were killed, 17 others injured," he said.

However, another source told Daily Trust that a community leader, Isiaku Madaki, was in the early hours of Sunday morning killed by suspected bandits at his residence in Kakura.

He said angry residents had then stormed a nearby Fulani settlement in a reprisal and killed 14 people.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he would get details and call back, but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

But, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the government was awaiting feedback from security agencies on the viral video and operations being conducted across various locations of interest.

In a statement issued, Aruwan said, "Therefore no information can be provided at this time on the veracity of video clips making the rounds. As soon as precise operational feedback is received, updates will be provided to the media and citizens."