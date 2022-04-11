Malawi: Government Tells People Not to Panic Over Fuel Shortages Reports

9 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola says people should not panic over reports of fuel shortages, saying the country has enough fuel in strategic reserves.

Matola said this on Thursday when he made surprise inspections of some service stations in Blantyre where he continued to caution fuel retailers against hoarding fuel.

This comes after making similar inspections in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

"Our capacity is 90 million litres, 60 million litres for Nocma reserves and 30 million litres for Petroleum Importers, which gives a 90-day cover.

"We are making sure we continuously supply these reserves with fuel.

"As I am talking now, 38 fuel tankers have already crossed the Songwe border coming to Malawi from Dar es Salaam," said Matola.

He said apart from the global challenges such as the war in Ukraine, climatic conditions such as tropical storms have also affected the importation of fuel.

"For example, due to damaged roads in Beira-Mozambique, we have opted to use the Songwe -Da er Salaam route. However, this has not affected our supply flow," he said.

