Malawi: Chilima Pleads With Industry Captains to Support Women Entrepreneurs

Malawi State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has appealed to industry captains to support women with tailor-made microfinance packages that could help them start or boost their businesses.

Chilima made the appeal during at the Generational Equality International Conference Business Award Dinner.

The Vice President said he firmly believes that improving financial access for women is a pre-requisite for national development and a giant step towards wealth creation.

"For countries that are getting things right, and are improving the welfare of their people, women empowerment is one of the bedrocks towards that success. As we do our part as governments in Africa, the private sector must not stand aside and watch. No one should be a spectator in the women empowerment project," challenged Chilima.

He also challenged eminent leaders - through the Generation Equality International Conference - to recommend, create and put on the table some of the solutions that could inspire more and more women to take up businesses to become financially reliant.

Chilima reiterated President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera's sentiments on Thursday that women in Malawi contribute highly to the socioeconomic development of the country, especially at the highest pinnacle of administrative and political governance structures.

"And true to his words, the President is committed to supporting women initiatives through policy and legislative restructuring and resource mobilization to drive their socio-economic lives. It is for this reason that, as a former private sector person myself, I implore the captains of the industry present here to come forward and take part in the empowerment of women.

"As they say in the military: JOINANI. I still note with concern that a lot of women are involved in informal regional trade. Most women have the capacity, but their businesses do not flourish due to capital constraints," he said.

Over 100 delegates partook in the dinner, which was served at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.