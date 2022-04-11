Nigeria: Help Us, Victims of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Beg Govt

The video of the victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack has surfaced online. The video which must have been shared online by those who kidnapped them, (terrorists), had the victims pleading with the federal government to come to their rescue.

Recall that the terrorists had threatened to kill the abductees if government fails to provide what they want.

In a report recently published by Vanguard, the terrorists said: "It's not about money, Govt knows what we want".

Similarly, the report said that the terrorists are waiting for the Nigerian government to negotiate with them or they kill the captives.

It appeared money is not their primary concern but something else which some believed could be a prisoner swap .

Speaking in Hausa, they said "we are the people who abducted these people in the train, some days back ..This one (the MD) you can see him, because of his old age and in this month of Ramadan, we pitied him and decided to release him to his relations.

"The government should know that this is nothing. We just pitied him .He is here, if he has additional remarks to make."

However, relating to the video that surfaced today, a young student of Agric in Kaduna University, appealed to the federal government along with other abductees to come to their aide.

Innocent victims of Abuja-kaduna train attack going through hell in he hands of the terrorists. Who did they offend?

adeleke aisha kemi Frank Edward #OsinbajoDeclares pic.twitter.com/iZVbEy2K4n

-- The Bass Player (@OfficialAkoh) April 11, 2022