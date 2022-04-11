Nigeria: Help Us, Victims of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Beg Govt

11 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The video of the victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack has surfaced online. The video which must have been shared online by those who kidnapped them, (terrorists), had the victims pleading with the federal government to come to their rescue.

Recall that the terrorists had threatened to kill the abductees if government fails to provide what they want.

In a report recently published by Vanguard, the terrorists said: "It's not about money, Govt knows what we want".

Similarly, the report said that the terrorists are waiting for the Nigerian government to negotiate with them or they kill the captives.

It appeared money is not their primary concern but something else which some believed could be a prisoner swap .

Speaking in Hausa, they said "we are the people who abducted these people in the train, some days back ..This one (the MD) you can see him, because of his old age and in this month of Ramadan, we pitied him and decided to release him to his relations.

"The government should know that this is nothing. We just pitied him .He is here, if he has additional remarks to make."

However, relating to the video that surfaced today, a young student of Agric in Kaduna University, appealed to the federal government along with other abductees to come to their aide.

Innocent victims of Abuja-kaduna train attack going through hell in he hands of the terrorists. Who did they offend?

adeleke aisha kemi Frank Edward #OsinbajoDeclares pic.twitter.com/iZVbEy2K4n

-- The Bass Player (@OfficialAkoh) April 11, 2022

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X