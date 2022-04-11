Nigeria: Ramadan - Ice Block Vendors Record Boom Due to Intense Heat

11 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ice block sellers are making brisk business in Kano due to the intense heat being experienced in the metropolitan area during the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an ice block costs from N150 and above, depending on its size and the area it is being sold.

NAN observes that the weather forecast in Kano ranges from 40°C to 43°C (Celsius) and above, during the daytime, since the beginning of the fasting.

The ice block vendors package it inside sacks or big containers to prevent it from melting easily.

The vendors who are mostly young men and women, normally commence selling from 4 p.m. daily at the various roadsides within the metropolis.

Abdullahi Yusuf, an ice block seller, said he makes a lot of money daily.

He further said that they record more patronages when there is a power outage, as many people usually rush to them to acquire the items.

Another vendor, Mrs Patience Christopher, said that she normally records high patronage during summer.

She added that they get more money from the business during Ramadan fasting, especially when the temperature is hot.

On his part, Aliyu Nura, a customer, said that he buys ice blocks of N400 to N500 daily for his family.

Nura said that immediately after the sun sets, one needs to drink cold water before eating anything due to the intense heat.

He noted that the ice block vendors usually increase their prices when there is a power outage in the town as a result of high demand, and the majority of people cannot afford to use generators to power their deep freezers.

"They rather depend on ice block vendors to get the item to prepare cold water to break their fasting," he said.

NAN reports that the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) said that the current power outage is due to a system collapse at the National Grid.

Ms Hauwa Shuaibu, who signed the statement on behalf of the company's Head of Cooperate Communications, apologised to customers for the situation.

She assured them of improved electricity supply as soon as the situation improves.

