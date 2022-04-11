Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Envoys to France, Qatar

9 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

President Paul Kagame has appointed new ambassadors to France and Qatar.

A cabinet meeting that he chaired on Saturday, April 9, appointed Francois Nkulikiyimfura as the new ambassador of Rwanda to France, and Igor Marara as the new envoy to Qatar.

Prior to his new duties, Nkulikiyimfura has been working as the Ambassador of Rwanda to the state of Qatar, where he is set to be replaced by Marara, a diplomat who has been serving as a Counselor at the Rwandan High Commission in Canada.

Before Nkulikiyimfura's appointment, François Ngarambe has been the ambassador.

The Embassy of Rwanda in France also includes within its jurisdiction, the Republic of Italy, the Principality of Monaco, the Republic of Portugal and the Kingdom of Spain.

The Rwandan Embassy in France also ensures the Permanent Representation of Rwanda to the following Multilateral Organizations: The International Organization of La Francophonie, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the International Cooperation Organization and Development (OECD), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and World Food Program (WFP).

The Rwandan Embassy in Qatar was opened in 2019, and Nkulikiyimfura was the first ambassador appointed to represent Rwanda in the Middle-East state.

The Embassy is also accredited to the State of Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read the original article on New Times.

