Nigerian Governor Rates Turkish Construction Firm Among World's Best

"I find them so easy, so comfortable to work with because of their attitude and their approach (to work)."

The Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has rated a Turkish firm in Nigeria, VKS Nigeria Construction Ltd one of the best construction companies in the world.

VKS is handling the construction of the new Smart Terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The company recently built in Uyo a 21-storey, smart building called Dakkada Tower for the Akwa Ibom Government.

They have constructed other magnificent buildings and highways in Akwa Ibom.

Governor Emmanuel, while inspecting projects at the Victor Attah International Airport on Friday, said VKS is an outstanding construction company in the world because of its resource capacity, approach to projects and commitment to protecting the environment.

Mr Emmanuel said the company has a reputation of adhering and sometimes going beyond procurement demands, by not relying totally on government payments before delivering on projects they have signed on to.

"We have never rated VKS low. They are one of the best in the world," Mr Emmanuel said.

"When you talk about capacity, it is not just in the ability of civil, electrical or mechanical engineers to work. It is how friendly the contractors are; friendly in the sense that there are certain contractors that 'it is only money for hand, back for ground'.

"But here we have a contractor that has the capacity to bring in materials without sitting on your neck to get cash for each item. For the years they have worked, we have seen that VKS has that capacity across the globe to mobilise and also get things done with ease.

"A lot of containers you have seen here are not yet paid for by the state government. We have over 58 containers on ground. We are trying to work on how to pay and they trust us that this is one state and leadership that we can create money. We don't need to pay in cash, but we can create money," the governor said.

Governor Emmanuel said VKS has a credible attitude and approach to contracts which is shown in the high quality of work they have delivered since the company came into the state.

He said that is why his administration is comfortable with VKS.

"It is unfortunate they don't advertise. That is why a lot of people do not know them but I find them so easy, so comfortable to work with because of their attitude and their approach. They work as if they are from here. That attracts us a whole lot.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These people can invest up to N10 billion in this project without asking me for a dime. That shows trust, capacity and collaboration for the development of the people. I think I am happy with them."

Governor Emmanuel expressed delight over the quality and level of work executed by VKS at the airport terminal building.

'Airport building best in Africa'

The governor said the terminal building will stand out as the best in Africa -- in terms of smartness, functionality, security, safety among variables -- when completed.

"Honestly, from what I have seen here the contractors have exceeded my expectation, they are quite ahead of schedule. You can say it is at 85 percent completed. The materials on ground can guarantee the expected delivery date.

"A lot of people don't understand what we have put in here, these are technical details that can facilitate certain aspects of economic growth in the state," Mr Emmanuel said.

VKS has completed the major structural works at the terminal building, said the Project Manager of VKS Nigeria Construction Limited, Mr Ziya Sungur.

He said what was remaining is the furnishing, with the required fittings for smart operations.