Nigeria: What NHRC Will Get If Buhari Signs New Bill - Official

The Senate passed the NHRC Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2022 on April 5.

The new National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) bill if signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, will boost the agency's performance and address its longstanding funding problems, NHRC's executive secretary, Tony Ojukwu, has said.

"The signing of the bill will help to shore up Nigeria's human rights records, given that the commission would do more to deliver on its statutory mandate," a statement issued on Monday by the commission quoted Mr Ojukwu as saying.

Mr Ojukwu added that the bill would address the issue of insufficient powers and funding that had "hampered the commission's effective operation and functioning since its inception in 1995."

"The bill will address the issue of inadequate powers and funding that have hindered the effective operation and functioning of the Commission since its establishment in 1995," Mr Ojukwu said.

The NHRC Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2022 seeks to repeal the existing NHRC Act 2004 amended in 2010.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Senate had passed the bill on April 5 but cannot immediately ascertain when the House of Representatives passed it.

The NHRC, in its statement signed by its public affairs official, Fatimah Agwai-Mohammed, quoted Mr Ojukwu as imploring Mr Buhari to expedite the signing of the bill into law.

Mr Ojukwu said signing of the bill "by the President will be one of the giant achievements of the present administration in the area of human rights promotion and protection in the country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that once signed by the President, the law "will maintain Nigeria's National Human Rights Commission's grade 'A' position as rated by the Global Alliance of Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) in recognition of its compliance with the Paris Principles."

Although the NHRC is statutorily on the first-line charge in the national budget, insufficient funds has often hampered its operations.

For instance, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the funding problem, last year, crippled the #EndSARS panel which the commission set up to probe complaints of police brutality.

Optimistic that the new bill when Buhari signs it into law will address the funding problem, Mr Ojukwu lauded both the Senate and the House of Representatives for the passage bill.

Salient provisions

The chairperson, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Bamidele Opeyemi, while introducing the bill for passage by the Senate on April 5, said it makes specific provisions for the establishment of the National Human Rights Fund to fund the operations of the commission.

It also, according to Mr Bamidele, provides for effective means of sustaining contributions to the fund.

He noted that the idea behind it was to reposition and streamline the institutional framework of NHRC for improved performance.

"A virile and enduring democratic value system cannot be fully entrenched in Nigeria if we do not have an independent and incorruptible human rights institution with adequate funding mechanisms free from unnecessary interference from the Government," Mr Opeyemi said.