Nigeria: Again, Zulum Calls On Boko Haram/ISWAP to Surrender

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, has again, called on Boko Haram terrorists to lay down their arms and surrender to the military to be reintegrated into communities.

Zulum spoke weekend in Warabe, while resettling 680 IDP returnees' households into the border community with Cameroon.

"The terrorists' laying down of arms and eventual surrendering to the Nigerian Army, could facilitate their comprehensive reintegration into communities," he said.

He informed that over 50,000 repentant Boko Haram terrorists had surrendered to the Army for disarmament, de-radicalization and reintegration, DDR, by the State Government.

According to him, with the surrender of terrorists along with their families, displaced persons from five communities will be returned in two months.

The governor said the communities to be resettled included Bitta, Maddube, Kirawa, Yamtake and Ngoshe in Gwoza council.

He urged the IDP returnees to be resilient and security conscious and report suspicious persons or groups of people to security agencies.