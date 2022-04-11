Nigeria: Police Speak On Alleged Extrajudicial Killing in Osun

The police promised to make the outcome of its investigation public.

The police in Osun say they are investigating the alleged extra-judicial killing of a telephone technician, Afolabi Abiola, in Osogbo.

Police Spokesperson Yemisi Opalola said on Monday in Osogbo that Olawale Olokode, Commissioner of Police in Osun, directed the investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the alleged killing.

The commissioner assured they would make the outcome of the investigation public at the end of the exercise.

"The commissioner of police uses this medium to inform the people of Osun, especially youths that investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Abiola is on-going.

"He promises to make the outcome of the investigation public.

"He urges everyone to believe in the police and to allow justice to take its course, as he would meet with the state government and Civil Society Organisations to do justice to the matter.

"Mr Olokode urges youths, individuals or groups still planning to embark on a protest over the matter to shelve the plan," Ms Opalola said.

Protests had erupted in Osogbo on Friday over the alleged shooting of Mr Abiola by a police officer.

The protesters, who claimed the police officer shot and killed Mr Olamide for refusing to part with a bribe, blocked vehicular movement at the Olaiya Junction in Osogbo.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the police officer, who is from Housing Estate Police Station, Ring Road, shot the deceased in the presence of his girlfriend.

The protest followed a statement by Ms Opalola that Mr Abiola (whom the police alleged to be an armed robber), died in a hospital from police gunshot to his leg in the process of arrest.

The police reaction came four days after the shooting took place.

The protesters demanded that the Inspector-General of Police should remove the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mr Olokode whom they accused of shielding officers in his command.

They alleged the officers were carrying out extrajudicial killings and committing other rights abuses in the state.

Oluwasegun Idowu, the spokesperson of the Osun Police Watch, alleged that police officers shot Mr Abiola on his leg in front of his house at the Capital Area, Osogbo, around 12.30 a.m. on April 3.

Mr Idowu said the deceased's friend, Matthew, is currently in police detention while his girlfriend, also arrested, had been released.

He lamented that police in the state had failed to give details as to the reason for shooting Abiola or the whereabouts of the corpse.

On Saturday, the Osun State government said it is awaiting police investigation into the recent killing of the technician.

Abiodun Ige, the Special Adviser on Security to the governor, said the commissioner of police in the state had assured an investigation into events that led to the killing of Mr Olamide.

"We will await the outcome of the smooth run of the investigation before we can make further comments as a government."