Ghana: LEAP Review Must Cover 5 Region of the North - Head of Lms

11 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A review of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP)Programme must include piloting in the five (5) Regions of the North before it is implemented across the country.

As a capital intensive programme, the piloting, according to the Head of the Management Secretariat (LMS), Mr Myles Ongoh, would help in addressing challenges such as leakages that could arise out of implementation and protect the country's scarce resources.

He noted that this was to be done by leveraging on the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) data as it would allow for lessons to be learnt before a national rollout.

Mr Ongoh said this when the secretariat met with the parliamentary select committee on Gender, Children and Social Protection in Accra last Thursday on the pilot reassessment exercise.

The Head of the LMS indicated that by the programme design, the LEAP programme was to be reassessed every four years, however,it had not been done since its inception in 2008.

He stressed that the reassessment exercise was aimed at creating an equal opportunity for all for extremely poor and vulnerable households.

Mr Ongoh added that it was also to ensure that the LEAP Programme's database was updated in response to the changes in poverty levels, household composition and programme design among others.

He said stakeholder engagements were imperative in the build up to the actual implementation to achieve the needed cooperation and collaboration from all relevant stakeholders at both national and subnational levels.

During the engagement, a brief presentation was made by the LMS team to enlighten the committee members on measures which had been taken so far for the pilot reassessment.

Members of the committee also made meaningful and insightful inputs to further enrich the strategy.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X