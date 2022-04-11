Kenya: 100% Transition as All 2021 KCPE Candidates Placed in Secondary Schools - Magoha

11 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says all the 1.2 million Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates who sat for the examinations last year have been placed in secondary schools.

Speaking while presiding over the Form One selection for the 2021 KCPE candidates¸ Magoha stated that the students have been placed in 9,200 public schools.

He pointed out that the selection process strictly adhered to the principal of choice and where the candidate comes from.

