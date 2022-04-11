Kenya: Send a Text to 22263 to Know Your Secondary School Placement - Magoha

Nairobi — Parents have been asked to send their child’s index number to 22263 to know which secondary school they have been placed in.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, the SMS platform is available for all mobile networks and will be charged Sh25 each.

Speaking during the Form One selection exercise, Magoha stated that so far, 38,797 candidates who sat for their 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations have been admitted to National Schools.

The Education CS pointed out that a further 214,960 have been placed in Extra-County schools.

He indicated that 2,045 students will go to special needs schools while 218, 456 will be in County Schools.

“Public primary schools have received a reasonable number of vacancies in all schools that is commensurate with their candidature. In the placement, the majority of candidates who scored 400 marks and above were placed in National or Extra County schools of their choice. The Special Needs candidates were also placed in the regular schools of their preference, while others were placed in special schools based on their disability categories, on merit and choice,” said Magoha.

The CS said the candidates were placed in 9,200 public schools following a fair, just and verifiable selection process.

“So today, I stand before you to speak about a story of hope and progress. The beautiful story is that all our 1,225,502 KCPE 2021 candidates whose results we released just two weeks ago have found places in our 9,200 public schools. So, by the Grace of God, the candidates will all transition and complete their secondary school education in four years,” said Magoha.

He pointed out that the selection process strictly adhered to merit, choice and equity in placement.

“Of the 1,225,502 candidates that sat the 2021 KCPE, 900 were inmates, 573 were overage candidates, 33,627 were underage (12 years and below), 9,128 were candidates from refugees in camps and 2,819 are Special Needs candidates. We have therefore placed all selectable candidates appropriately in secondary schools in keeping with our 100% transition policy. In the selection, we have strictly applied the principles of merit, choice and equity in placing candidates to each school category,” Magoha said.

Magoha indicated that no student should be sent away due to fees balance.

He further urged parents to only pay the fee stipulated by the Ministry of Education.

“As a Ministry, we are committed to ensure that parents/guardians with learners who will be joining Form One are not overburdened with unnecessary requirements that increase the cost of education. Principals should exercise caution while listing student 11 requirements as part of the measures to reduce the cost of education,” the CS said.

The students are expected to report to their respective schools on May 3.