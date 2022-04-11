Kenya: Over 38,000 2021 KCPE Candidates to Join National Schools

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says 38,797 candidates who sat for their 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations have been admitted to National Schools.

Speaking during the form One selection process at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, the Education CS pointed out that a further 214,960 have been placed in Extra-County schools.

He indicated that 2,045 students will go to special needs schools while 218, 456 will be in County Schools.

He announced May 3 as the reporting date for Form One students and indicated that no student should be sent away due to fees balance.

He also urged parents to only pay the fee stipulated by the Ministry of Education.

More to follow... .