Kenya: Sonko Cleared to Vie for the Mombasa Governor's Seat on a Wiper Ticket

11 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been cleared by the Wiper Party to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

The party's Vice Chair elections board Agatha Solitei confirmed to Capital News FM on Monday that he will face off with Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo in the primaries.

"That's the list we have forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, and yes Sonko has presented himself as a candidate in the Mombasa Governor's race," she stated.

Sonko decamped from Jubilee to Wiper on March 22, 2022, as part of measures to revive his political career following his impeachment.

He was officially received by the Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the party headquarters.

Sonko is facing numerous criminal charges including several corruption cases, assault, and terrorist-linked offences, which he has since denied.

In March, the United States government banned Sonko and his immediate family members from travelling to the US over corruption allegations related to abuse of office and bribery.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka however came into his defense recently , saying Sonko cannot be denied a ticket since he has not been charged with a crime.

