South Africa: Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Welcomes the Out of Court Settlement Reached Between Icasa and Telkom On the High Demand Radio Frequency Spectrum

press release

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni welcomes the out of court settlement reached between ICASA and Telkom on the high demand radio frequency spectrum

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni welcomes the out of court settlement reached between ICASA and Telkom on the outstanding litigation re: the high demand radio frequency spectrum licensing process.

As a result of this settlement, Telkom will not pursue the litigation which was set for 11 to 14 April 2022. This settlement brings the country one more step closer to the availability of IMT Spectrum Licenses by 1st July 2022 as per the ICASA recently released roadmap. My sincere appreciation to the leadership of both Telkom and ICASA for prioritizing the interests of the country.

"I have always been confident about the prospects of parties finding each other out of court. I have expressed this view when Telkom launched its case against the ITA for the IMT Spectrum auction. Recently, I indicated to the Portfolio Committee of Parliament that the engagements between the two parties will yield desirable results for the benefit of the country. This important settlement clears the path for the release of the IMT spectrum".

The release of spectrum to the industry will help our country to bridge the digital divide necessary to catapult socio-economic development of our beloved country for the benefit of all the people of South Africa.

The Department will work to complete the Analogue Switch Off as per the Gauteng High Court Order to ensure the country can move to enjoy the digital dividend for the benefit of all South Africans, in particular the poor and those in rural areas who remain excluded due to the digital divide.

Equally, the Department will oppose the application for leave to appeal the Gauteng High Court by eTV as the last hurdle towards the release of digital dividend. Any delay in accessing the digital dividend through protracted and unmerited court challenges such as that of eTV seek to perpetuate digital exclusion and furthers the marginalisation of the poor and majority of our people residing in rural areas.