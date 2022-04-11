Morocco/Ghana: Black Queens Off to Morocco for Friendly

Ghana's senior national female team, the Black Queens have left Accra for Rabat ahead of tomorrow's international friendly match against Morocco.

The team left yesterday with a list of 21 players and technical team led by Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo.

This will be Black Queens' first game since October last year when Nigeria denied them a chance at the Women's African Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco later this year.

The game is scheduled for the FAR Sportive Stadium in Rabat.

Players that made the trip includes;

Goalkeepers: Cynthia Fiindib Konlan - PearlPia Ladies; Fafali Dumehasi - Police Ladies; Kerrie McCarthy - Kumasi Sports Academy.

Defenders: Gladys Amfobea - LadyStrikers; Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies; Louisa Aniwaa - Police Ladies; Ellen Coleman - LadyStrikers; Linda Amoako - Soccer Intellectuals; Martha Appiah - Berry Ladies.

Midfielders: Grace Acheampong - Ampem Darkoa Ladies; Naomi Anima - Kumasi Sports Academy; Monica Addai - Berry Ladies; Lilian Goli - Faith Ladies.

Wingers: Justice Tweneboaa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies; Grace Animah - Police Ladies; Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies; Suzzy Dede Teye - LadyStrikers.

Attackers: Philomena Abakah - Berry Ladies; Doris Boaduwaa - Hasaacas Ladies; Veronica Appiah - Hasaacas Ladies; Vivian Konadu Adjei - Thunder Queens. -FA