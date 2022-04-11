Ghana: AshantiGold Wallop WAFA

AshantiGold SC thumped WAFA SC to bounce back from their 'slumber' at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Saturday.

A Yaw Annor hat-trick ensured the Miners recorded a deserving 6-0 victory over the Academy lads to move clear off the relegation zone.

Yaw Annor opened the scoring in the 13th minute after he beautifully connected from a pass from Opoku Agyemang.

Annor doubled the advantage for AshantiGold about 60 seconds later.

Aminu Adams and Amos Kofi Nkrumah scored in the space of three minutes to increase the tally for the hosts before Eric Esso netted the fifth goal on the stroke of halftime scoring from the centre.

WAFA made four substitutions at the start of the second half and that saw them lift their game nut it was Annor who completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute as he was teed up by substitute Owusu.