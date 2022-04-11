Ghana: Rainstorm Displaces 50 At Appiatse Relief Camp

Appiatse — About 50 persons were affected when two hours of rainstorm hit the Appiatse Relief Camp, near Bogosoin the Prestea -Huni Valley municipality on Friday afternoon.

The rains, carrying strong winds, blew and collapsed tents occupied by the displaced persons, leaving personal belongings, including mattresses, soaked in muddy water.

It also caused some flooding at the camp.

A visit to the scene showed bemused and shocked victims brooding over their plights while they repaired the damaged caused after the rains had subsided.

DeputyMunicipal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Louis Afful, told the Ghanaian Times that at about 1pm on Friday, the rain suddenly descended on the Appiatse camp, collapsing about 15 tents and displacing about 50 residents.

He commented "It's because of the rains that we were anxiously waiting to re-roof the Future Global Resources (FGR) resettlement camp for use by the displaced persons temporarily, else there will be no peace at the Appiatse Relief Camp. We need an immediate solution to the problem. It's sad and worrying."

He called on artisans, especially carpenters in the area to offer their support in completing the FGR temporary site.

Mr Afful appealed to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, which had visited on Friday, and the Appiatse Disaster Committee to help expedite actions on the re-roofing of FGR site. He also appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to speed up processes on the Appiatse reconstruction project.