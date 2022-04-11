Ghana: GSE Records Marginal Improvement in March Over Rising Investor Confidence

The performance of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) improved marginally in the month of March underpinned by rising investor confidence in the Accra bourse.

The Accra bourse recorded a marginal improvement over last month's performance closing the month of March with a return of -1.67 per cent for the Composite Index.

A summary of March 2022 market activities on the GSE copied to the Ghanaian Times, said the performance of the Financial Stocks (GSE Financial Stock Index) was positive closing the month with a return of 1.07 per cent.

GSE Financial Stock Index measures the stock market and helps investors compare current stock price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.

It said the improvement in the GSE Financial Stock Index was occasioned by gains in SIC which close the month with gains of 46.67 per cent, ETI 30.77 per cent, GBL 6.13 per cent, TBL 5.26 per cent and Access 4.50 per cent.

"Investor confidence picked up due to strong earnings reported by listed companies. This lead to increased activity on the market, recording 2,256 transactions," the GSE said.

On the equities market, the statement saidthe "volume and value traded were 214,969,699 and GH¢237, 136,420.10, both up 272.59 per cent and 389.35 per cent on volumes and values traded same period last year. The volume and value traded were the highest monthly trade since August 2019."

"Cumulative volume of 280, 0656,909of shares valued at GH¢301,850,420.10 traded for the year represent an increase of 39.68 per cent and 96.77 per cent over the same period last year," it said.

The statement said the GSE Composite Index between March 2021 and March 2022 rose from 2,213.29 to 2,742.85, which represent an increase of 23.93 per cent.

It said market capitalisation of between March 2021 and March 2022 increased from GH¢57, 162.18 million to GH¢64, 029.79 million representing an increase of 12.1 per cent.

Highlighting on the Ghana Fixed Income Market, the statement said the Accra bourse closed the month with "a new all-time high traded volume of 28.13 billion which was a 45.53 per cent increase from the 19.33 billion traded last month and an increase of 5.43 per cent compared to same period last year."

"The cumulative volume traded from January to March 2022 of 64.14 billion was 6.98 per cent more than the 60 billion traded in the same period last year," the GSE said.