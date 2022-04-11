Ghana: 2 Die in Road Crash At Fumesua

Kumasi — Two people have been confirmed dead after a Ford Escort vehicle somersaulted in an accident at Fumesua in Kumasi on Saturday, at about 2.30pm.

According to medical officers at the Ejisu Government Hospital, a third victim, female, in critical condition was rushed to the KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital.

Five people including a female, were traveling in the vehicle, GS 3218-10 to attend a funeral at AdakoJachie, near Ejisu.

Eyewitness, Ebenezer Quaye explained the driver of the vehicle lost control after a tire burst.

"I saw the car speeding and overtaking others. He overtook one car but lost control and veered off the road and somersaulted as it hit the gutter by the road," he explained.

But, family of the victims gathered at the Ejisu Government Hospital to register their displeasure about the care received by the victims.

They said it took more than 30 minutes for a doctor to show up after victims were rushed to the Hospital.

Mr Clement Antwi, a relative of one of the victims, said, "when I got here with one of my siblings, the victims were admitted but there was no doctor.

"They later brought the lady out and the ambulance took her away. Later, I asked them what was happening but no one explained anything to us.

"We later realised there was no doctor at the hospital. It took about 30 minutes for one to arrive," Mr Antwi stated

It took the police to ensure families were dispersed.