Kenya: No, Kenya's Coptic Hospital Not Paying for Sperm

11 April 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Dancan Bwire

"Coptic Hospital looking for sperm donors. They are paying 5,000 per 10 grams of the commodity. Interested people have been requested to visit the hospital before Sunday," reads a message that's gone viral on Facebook in Kenya since March 2022.

The Coptic Hospital in Nairobi is a project of the Coptic Mission, the orthodox church's outreach programme in Africa. It's described as a mission hospital offering high-quality and affordable medical services to all.

But is the hospital really paying KSh5,000 for 10 grams of sperm? We checked.

'This is fake information'

On 18 March, the hospital warned that the message was false.

"It has come to our notice that there are rumours circulating about sperm donation at our hospital. We would like to bring to your attention that this is fake information," it posted on Facebook.

"We have our official page on social media where we post every new information and anything posted outside the page is a scam and fake."

