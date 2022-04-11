Gambia: GDC, CA, PPP Hopes Dashed By Losing Seats in Na Election

The hopes of Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Citizens' Alliance (CA) and People's Progressive Party (PPP) in the country's political history have been sprinkled by electorates as they scored zero seats in the just concluded National Assembly Elections held on Saturday.

GDC is a political party in the Gambia led by Mama Kandeh, a former APRC National Assembly member. It was formed in the 2016 Presidential election where their leader toured the country, attracting a "huge" crowd, mostly from the rural areas. GDC scored 89,768 (17.07%) in the 2016 presidential election and in the 2017 National Assembly Elections, they secured five seats.

CA, a party led by former Political Science lecturer at the University of The Gambia Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, was formed shortly before the 2021 presidential election. Despite his promises to build a hundred thousand green homes in his first five years in government for low income earners like journalists, teachers and security personnel among others, the electorate turned a blind eye to it.

PPP is a political party in The Gambia. It was the dominant ruling party of the House of Representatives and the presidency from 1962 to 1994. The president throughout this period was the late Sir Dawda Jawara. The party was later led by Omar Jallow alias OJ before it was handed over to Kebba Jallow as Secretary General and Party Leader.

President Adama Barrow's National People's Party (NPP) dominated the majority of seats and is followed by the largest opposition party United Democratic Party (UDP), Independent candidates, NRP, People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), and Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC).