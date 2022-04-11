Gambia Participates Reports Attempt to Influence Voters Choice

The Founder and Executive Director of Gambia Participates, Mr. Marr Nyang on Saturday in a press briefing held at Metzy Residence, revealed to journalists that his observers have reported an attempt to influence voters' choice during voting hours.

He said that in Bakau Constituency (polling unit: New Town Lower Basic School) when the NPP candidate came to vote, a man from the entourage attempted to influence two women to vote for the NPP candidate, but he was stopped by voters in the polling station.

"Later, the same man gave a young man money to distribute to voters to encourage them to vote for the NPP candidate," Marr added.