Gambia: NPP Sweeps Jarra, Loses Kiang

LRR — The National People's Party (NPP) swept the polls in all the three constituencies in Jarra, Lower River Region (LRR) in the Legislative Election but lost Kiang to UDP and an independent candidate.

The results of the three constituencies in Jarra and Kiang are as follows:

Jarra West Constituency: Alieu Baldeh of NPP: 4,007 votes; Kajali Fofana of UDP: 3,655 votes and Musa Wally, Independent candidate: 1,177 votes.

Jarra Central Constituency: Kebba Jallow of NPP: 1,719 votes; Wandifa Wuyeh Sanneh of UDP: 1,170 votes, Salifu Dem of GDC: 2,72 votes and Samba Baldeh, Independent candidate: 986 votes.

Jarra East Constituency: Haruna Barry, of NPP: 2,775 votes; Sainey Touray of UDP: 2,334 votes, Mamadou Dem, of GDC: 1,039 votes and Pateh Baldeh, Independent candidate: 551 votes.

The results of three constituencies in Kiang are as follows:

Kiang Central Constituency: Yunusa N. Bah, Independent candidate: 1976 votes; Bakary Camara of UDP: 1,533 votes and Fafa Sanyang of NPP: 1,184 votes.

In Kiang East Constituency: Yaya Gassama of UDP: 1,925 votes and Lamin Sanneh of NPP: 1534 votes.

In Kiang West Constituency: Lamin Ceesay of UDP: 3,669 votes; Lamin Drammeh of NPP: 1, 610 votes, Ismaila Kanteh, Independent candidate: 627 votes and Lamin K. Marong of GFA: 555 votes.