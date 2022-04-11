Ethiopia/Botswana: Bantwana Gearing Up for World Cup Qualifier Against Ethiopia

Head Coach Siphiwe Dludlu's charges have had a challenging weekend working on their fitness levels while braving the cold and wet conditions in Johannesburg over the last few days.

Bantwana will be looking to display some beautiful football when they face the East Africans and will be pushing for victory in the home leg before heading to Ethiopia for the second leg in May.

Dludlu is determined to lead Bantwana to their fourth FIFA U17 World Cup and will be looking to improve on their 2018 performance in Uruguay.

"We have had a challenging weekend with the bad weather, but we have managed to work mainly on the players' fitness levels,"said Dludlu.

"We are hoping to spend the rest of the week concentrating on how we will approch the match against Ethiopia. We have done all the theory over the weekend through our vidoe sessions, but we need to put all the theory into practical now on the pitch."

Bantwana will host Ethiopia at Wits Stadium on 15 April 2022. Kickoff is scheduled for 15h00 and the match will be live on SABC Sport.

No.PLAYER'S NAMECLUB

GOALKEEPERS:

1.Shifaah HOOSSEN SAFA Academy (Western Cape)

2.Kgomotso MUSIMANGO Kempton Park FC (Gauteng)

3.Casey GORDONJVW Ladies (Gauteng)

DEFENDERS

4.Mpho Dlamini Kempton Park FC (Gauteng)

5.Portia MASILELASprings Home Sweepers (Gauteng)

6.Adrielle MIBE Wits Juniors (Gauteng)

7.Geneva JAFTHA Vasco Da Gama (Western Cape)

8.Ntando PHAHLA Sunflower WFC (KwaZulu Natal)

9.Motshegwe GOSITANG University of Johannesburg (Gauteng)

10.Nonzuzo BUTHELEZI Edendale High School (KwaZulu Natal)

MIDFIELDERS:

11.Kutlwano MAPHANE Mito Stars (Gauteng)

12.Kananelo TAIWE Richmond United (Northern Cape)

13.Mpho NKADIMENGHigh Performance Centre (Gauteng)

14.Mmabatho MOGALEHigh Performance Centre (Gauteng)

15.Olwethu SOSIBOEdendale High School (KwaZulu Natal)

16.Resego MASIBITswelelang DE 'Scorpion (North West)

17.Masabatha MOTHAPO Axias FC (Free State)

18.Daniella SEGALL University of Cape Town (Western Cape)

19.Sibongakonke MZOBE Lindelani Ladies (KwaZulu Natal)

20.Nomphelo YAKUPHI Copperbelt Ladies (Limpopo)

21.Asanda MCHUNUEdendale High School (KwaZulu Natal)

22.Ayanda MKHIZE Durban Ladies WFC (KwaZulu Natal)

STRIKERS:

23.Khutso MOGANO High Performance Centre (Gauteng)

24.Gugu DHLAMINI High Performance Centre (Gauteng)

25. Mothladi PONATSHEGOSAFA Frances Baard (Northern Cape)