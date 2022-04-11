Nigeria: Buhari, Govs Eulogise Business Magnate, Aliko Dangote At 65

Abuja, Jos — President Muhammadu Buhari, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have congratulated the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, as he marked his 65th birthday anniversary yesterday.

In a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, the president joined family members, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone with the business magnate.

Buhari shared the memorable occasion with the Dangote Group, which includes management and members of staff, and the many visionary leaders that daily redefine the livelihood of Nigerians for the better, and drive competitiveness in the economy with clear ranking of excellence in provision of goods and services.

He affirmed the footprints of the consummate businessman in key sectors of the economy, and the remarkable results achieved in production and supply of food items, making him a household name.

He also praised Dangote's dynamism in buoying the economy through heavy investments in building Africa's largest refinery, fertiliser manufacturing company, and cement factories.

Buhari appreciated the patriotism, simplicity and wisdom that Dangote has consistently displayed, making Nigeria and Nigerians his first priority, while setting example for many that charity truly begins from home.

The President wished him greater service to God, country, and humanity.

On their part, members of the NGF described Alhaji Aliko Dangote as a pride to the North, Nigeria, and Africa, adding that his business prowess has brought succor to humanity across the globe.

According a statement by the Chairman of NGF, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, the success of Dangote in the business world has impacted the lives of the citizens positively and contributed enormously to the economic growth of the country and continent at large.

Commending him for maintaining his vision of industralising Nigeria and Africa as well as also ensuring that the nation's economy is developed in line with the abundant human and natural endowments of Nigeria which are largely under-utilised, the governors said they were particularly excited about the role that Africa's richest businessman had played, and has continued to play in creating jobs and fighting unemployment.

Lalong said the Forum cherishes the goodwill and solidarity that Dangote has extended to states individually and collectively through direct investments in the local economy as well as his philanthropic interventions to the indigent, particularly victims of crises in the region who are displaced or traumatised.

Urging him to continue to carry on with his landmark investment activities such as the refinery which is expected to contribute significantly to Nigeria's development, the Governors wish him God's blessings and protection

Sanwo-Olu in a statement noted that the business magnate was doing a lot for Nigeria by contributing to the growth of her economy and providing jobs and empowerment for millions of people, especially youths in different parts of the country.

Sanwo-Olu in the birthday message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, yesterday, also praised Dangote's contribution to the economy of Nigeria through his various manufacturing companies in different parts of the country, especially the Dangote Fertilizer Plant and the Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos.

He said: "On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, Lagos State Government, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and business associates to congratulate you (Alhaji Aliko Dangote) on your 65th birthday celebration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You are a blessing to your generation considering how God has been using you to put smiles on the faces of many Nigerians working in your companies. You are an employer of labour and a respected business magnate who is contributing positively to the economy of Nigeria.

"Lagos is happy to associate with you because of the tremendous work you are doing in our State by setting up two of your major companies - Dangote Fertilizer Plant and Dangote Refinery - that have provided job opportunities for thousands of Lagosians.

"We want to thank God for the grace upon your life and for using your business acumen and philanthropic gestures for good cause in our society.

"I wish you all the very best on your 65th birthday. I pray that God will grant you long life and sound health for you to continue to contribute to humanity."