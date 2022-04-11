Gambia: Party Agents Lament Low Voter Turnout

Party Agents have lamented the low turnout of voters during the 2022 parliamentary elections.

This reporter visited many polling stations in different constituencies within the West Coast Region and found some polling stations virtually empty.

In some stations, voters trickle to the station one after the other to cast their votes. Some polling officers could also be seen totally relaxed, justifying the low voter turnout.

In Kombo East, this reporter met with an aspirant contesting the election and was moving with three vehicles and some people from one polling station to another.

Lamin Kujabi a voter, attributed the low voter turnout to the ongoing fasting. "Many people are fasting and they will not border to come out and cast their votes," Kujabi said and blamed the NCAC for not doing their job well, in sensitising the citizenry.

"Many Gambians did not value parliamentary elections but participate fully during presidential elections," he said; that the turnout in this years' parliamentary elections is appalling. Fatou Jassey another voter said she voted without joining any queue. "All the polling stations are empty and there are no lines," she said; the turnout was not what she had expected. She said Gambians need to be educated to know the importance of parliamentary elections.