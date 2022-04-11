Nigeria: NDIC Mulls Single Customer View Platform MFBs to Quicken Disbursements

11 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By James Emejo

Abuja — The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has disclosed that it has developed a Single Customer View (SCV) platform to be deployed to microfinance banks (MFBs) to eliminate delays often experienced in reimbursing depositors following revocation of failed MFBs licences by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said the move was to strengthen its processes adding that the platform would not only ensure rendition of quality, timely and complete data to NDIC by MFBs but also give the complete position of depositors' data at any given time which would go a long way in enhancing prompt reimbursement in case of bank failure.

Hassan dropped the hint while receiving executive members of the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) on a courtesy visit to the NDIC Management in Abuja.

He however said the corporation would expose the template for the platform to the association with a view to garnering additional inputs towards optimising the noble innovation.

