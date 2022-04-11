South Africa: Faculty of Law

11 April 2022
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, each faculty at the University of Cape Town (UCT) held a graduation 'walk of celebration' for the March 2022 graduands outside of the Sarah Baartman Hall. The Faculty of Law celebrated graduands on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

During the graduation 'walk of celebration' graduands had an opportunity to invite up to three of their guests to watch them walk across a platform outside the Sarah Baartman Hall and have their name called out while the Vice-Chancellor and their loved ones congratulated and celebrated with them.

The UCT community sends well wishes to all students who graduated in March 2022.

Read the original article on UCT.

