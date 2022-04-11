Uganda: Ssemujju - "Oulanyah Poison Allegations Show Govt Has Lost Trust"

Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, has claimed that lack of integrity of the current government has led many to accuse it of a number of things which it may not have possibly done.

Ssemujju's remarks stem from the ongoing allegations that the former speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah was poisoned, something, he said, he believes are not true.

"I don't think Jacob Oulanyah was poisoned, he was sick for such a long time but when you live in a country that kills its own people then allegations of poison will surely come up," he said, adding that he needs someone very persuasive enough to convince him that the former Speaker of Parliament was poisoned.

Ssemujju said that Africans do not know how to accept death, once it happens they think there is something more to it.

Appearing on Capital FM's political talk show on Saturday, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairman for Buganda region, Godfrey Kiwanda said that Oulanyah confided in him that he had been poisoned, adding that although the former speaker of parliament had had underlying illnesses, what he said before his death cannot be easily ruled out.

"I find no contradiction with Oulanyah's father who insists that his son was poisoned, the late Rt. Hon Jacob Oulanyah told me too that he was poisoned," Kiwanda said.

During the burial of Oulanyah in Lalogi, Omoro, the deceased's father, Nathan Okori, reaffirmed that his son did not die of natural causes but was in fact poisoned.

