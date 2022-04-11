Uganda: Museveni Emphasizes Vocational Education As Makerere Wins Huawei Continental ICT Competition

President Museveni has saluted Makerere University for winning the Huawei ICT competition for Sub Saharan Africa.

"I congratulate the Makerere University students for winning the Huawei ICT Competition for Sub Saharan Africa having beaten 19 Countries and 36 teams. I call upon you to use these skills to innovate and create jobs for yourselves and others and wish you luck in the global competitions," Museveni said.

This year's competition held under the theme of "connection, glory, future", the nine month long Huawei ICT competition for Sub Saharan Africa with over 16 countries and 38 teams sitting for written and laboratory exams attracted over 15,000 participants from Sub-Saharan Africa from 500 universities.

In his congratulatory message, the president emphasized the role played by vocational education that he said government will continue prioritizing.

"I want to emphasise our commitment to exploring options for revitalizing and strengthening Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to provide demand-driven skills under the Skilling Uganda program that I launched in 2012 and the TVET Policy approved by Cabinet in 2019,"Museveni said.

He noted that the National Development Plan III gives priority to skills development and digital transformation is one of the key drivers of effective human capital development."

Museveni also applauded China, the mother country for Huawei for the ICT competition that he said helps to skill African students.

" I thank our Chinese friends for this skilling program and look forward to its expansion to include more of our youth."

Commenting about the same, Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe applauded his team for putting up a great fight to win the competition.