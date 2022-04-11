Tanzania: Kinondoni Registers 95 Pc Success in Postcode Execution

THE Kinondoni District Residential and Postcode Address Exercise has continued with great success registering 95 per cent since it was officially launched in Dar es Salaam Region on February 18, 2022.

Making the revelation in the city on Sunday, Kinondoni District Commissioner Godwin Gondwe said the area residents have had a tremendous response to the whole exercise that is aimed at identifying the nationals and government development plans.

He added, "This has been possible following the provision of education on the importance of Residential Addresses and Postcodes from the grassroots level of Local Chairpersons, Local Executives, Divisional Officers, Councillors and personnel conducting the entire exercise to the household levels.

"We wanted the people to be aware and able to respond voluntarily so that they could be part and parcel of the exercise of the Residential Address and Postcard work. The exercise is progressing well and we know its importance and we know that this is one of the biggest opportunities for us."

On her part, Kinondoni Municipality Director, Ms Hanifa Hamza said that the area with Postcode number 14000 which is made up of two Division, 20 Wards and 106 streets has approximately 926,681 residents according to the 2012 Census and the number is expected to increase to 1,514,000 by this year's 2022 census.

"So far our district has approximately 135,942 houses. Of these, 45,070 or 33.1 per cent have been installed in the system. The registration rate has reached 95 per cent so far," she pointed out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Hamza further said: "The Kinondoni District Residential Address and Postcard exercise has brought many opportunities for its residents including access to employment at a time when about 250 young people were employed to collect information from households and metalworkers designing plates and boards, where numbers are inscribed."

She noted that the initiation of the existence has continued to improve entrepreneurship, especially for those engaged in Online businesses, adding: "For those who buy goods online, they are quickly reached in a more reliably way, because their customers and locations are known. In addition, this exercise has continued to facilitate the delivery of various services to customers including health services, electricity, water and rescue services in an event of a disaster.

"The world is now going digital and the country is going to be easily linked... the ambition is to achieve a digital Tanzania where people, services or goods are not confined, so that the nation can move smoothly together from the lowest level of households to the national hierarchy."