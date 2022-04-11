Tanzania: Grand Fete Set for Nyerere's 100th Birthday

NATURAL Resources and Tourism Minister, Amb Dr Pindi Chana, has urged Tanzanians to turn in big numbers at the commemoration of 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere on Wednesday in Butiama, Mara, where Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to be the chief guest.

Speaking in Dodoma on Sunday, the minister said the commemoration has been organised by her ministry and other stakeholders in Mara Region and is aimed at cherishing the heritage of Mwalimu Nyerere locally and internationally.

Amb Dr Chana explained that the event is part of a 10-year plan by the ministry to treasure the heritage of the former father of the nation.

The plan entails involvement of various stakeholders in order to create awareness and the importance of treasuring, collecting, preserving as well as developing and promoting the heritage of Mwalimu Nyerere for current and future generations.

Mwalimu Nyerere was born on April 13, 1922 and he would have been 100 years old on April 13, this year. The late father of the nation died in 1999.

"I hereby call upon Tanzanians to turn up in big numbers at the commemoration which has been organised by the ministry of natural resources and tourism," she stated.

The minister said the event will be coloured by various activities including meetings of various stakeholders, bicycles race and charity work.

The occasion will also feature entertainment, education programmes for students as well as the launch of the 10-year plan on treasuring Mwalimu Nyerere and launch of a special logo Mwalimu@100.

Speaking in Kibaha on Saturday President Samia Suluhu Hassan described Mwalimu Nyerere's vision and philosophy as the catalysts that helped to create the Tanzania we have now.

She said the late Nyerere who was the first president of Tanganyika and later Tanzania, was a true African who dedicated his efforts in building national peace, unity and harmony.

Ms Samia made the statement on Saturday during a symposium held to commemorate 100 years of the birthdate of the founding father of the country, the late Nyerere.

The Head of State was speaking at the well-attended event held at the Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership School in Kibaha District, Coast region.

"During his lifetime, Mwalimu Nyerere taught Tanzanians on the importance of patriotism and building national peace, unity and harmony for sustainable development," said President Samia.

According to her, the vision and philosophy of Mwalimu Nyerere are still alive as the government under all phases continued to work on issues that were initiated in the first phase administration.

She said all presidents who came after Nyerere, such as Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa, Jakaya Kikwete, Dr John Magufuli and herself continued to work on Nyerere's vision.

President Samia said the government has continued to work on addressing three key enemies as highlighted by the late Nyerere, such as diseases, ignorance and poverty.

Ms Samia further explained that all the regimes made efforts to improve the education sector by constructing more schools and other supportive infrastructure.

"We have also continued to build health facilities across the country as well as creating a supporting environment for economic activities," she said.

Adding; "Mwalimu Nyerere was not only a Tanzanian but a true Pan Africanist, he taught us the importance of being patriotic as well as enhancing national peace, unity and harmony for sustainable development."

She noted that Nyerere's level of patriotism for his country could be seen in his decision to quit teaching and join the liberation struggles for independence of Tanganyika.

However, President Samia highlighted on the need to cement further efforts on fighting discrimination for the bigger interest of the country.

"One of the legacies that Nyerere left for the country was the promotion of equality for all, regardless of colour, tribes, and religious beliefs," she said.

As part of efforts to build national unity, the late Nyerere also emphasized on the use of Swahili language which is now an official language in the African Union (AU), East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"Moreover, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has settled on 7th July to celebrate Kiswahili language, all these are the results of foundations laid by President Nyerere," she emphasized.

Going forward, she said government leaders have to learn from the legacy of Nyerere by being able to make corrections whenever they make errors.

"This lesson can be found in Nyerere's book of 'Tujisahihishe', we have also to ensure his vision and philosophy is transformed to the youth," she said further.

During the event, President Samia also launched different books, including the one titled 'Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, Chemichemi ya Fikra ya Kimapinduzi,' and 'Misingi ya Falsafa, Itikadi na Sera ya Chama Cha Mapinduzi'.

The two books were written by former CCM Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally and Mr Salvatory Nyanto.

Another book that was launched was titled 'Development as Rebellion: A Biography of Julius Nyerere,' that was written by Prof Issa Shivj, Prof Saida Yahya and Prof Ng'anza Kamata.

She also issued an award to the family of Mwalimu Nyerere in recognition of what the former president did for the country. The award was received by the Manyara Regional Commissioner, Makongoro Nyerere who is the son of Mwalimu Nyerere.