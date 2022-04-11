Tanzania: Mwinyi Urges Support to Needy in Society

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Sunday urged members of the public, particularly well-off individuals, to develop a culture of donating and helping the underprivileged.

President Mwinyi made the plea when he graced the international Quran recitation and memorisation competition on Sunday.

He used the occasion at the Jamil-Zinjibar grand Masjid (Mosque), Mazizini area, to ask people to contribute to nonprofit groups or associations such as faith-based organisations which have been helping to shape the society and also educate young people.

"I would like to thank the 'Quran memorisation association- Zanzibar' for the admirable work of educating the young people about religion, leading them to perform well in examinations and be responsible citizens," Dr Mwinyi said.

He honoured and congratulated the winners of the eight editions of the 'Holy Quran recitation competition which involved 13 contestants, and Quran memorisation which involved four competitors, and promised to support Quran memorisers for performing better in form VI exams so that they can continue studying up to tertiary education level.

Amir (Head) of the 'Quran memorisation association' Maalim Suleiman Omar Ahmed informed the religious gathering that the association which was established 30 years ago has been doing well and that at least 60 young people have been trained to memorise the holy book in the past fifteen years.

"The association has done well, we are proud as most of our students/graduates are among the best performing students in national examinations, and those who are employed in public offices have proved to be good employees," Mr Ahmed said.

The Mufti of Zanzibar Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaabi said: "Such competitions are good as they promote unity, love and good relations among African countries. Let us promote and use this opportunity to help build young people."

The event was attended by representatives from Niger, Mozambique, Burundi, Rwanda, Malawi, Uganda, Kenya, Chad, Nigeria, Comoros, Tanzania mainland and host Zanzibar.

Regarding recitation and memorisation of 30 chapters of the Quran, a 22-year-old Hussein Youssouf Adam from Chad was the winner and was awarded 5m/.

While the second place was grabbed by the same age Said Nkeshimana from Rwanda who received a gift of 4m/-, Hassane Djibrilla Oumarou from Niger was the third awarded 3m/- and the fourth was Muslim Salum Seif from Zanzibar who was awarded 2m/- and other undisclosed special prizes.

Nassor Rashid Seif from Zanzibar emerged the winner and was awarded 3m/- for memorisation of several verses of the Quran (Tashjee Tahqiq) while Rashid Hemed Rashid from Zanzibar was declared the second and received 2m/-. The third was Mbarouk Mussa Juma from Zanzibar and the fourth winner was Ahmad Kongo Kaginya from Kenya. The rest of the contestants were awarded 2m/- each for their participation.